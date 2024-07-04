Looking back - a major city centre blaze and WW2 air raid damage

The dramatic Peterborough city centre fire photo dates back to August 1956 and the night the Robert Sayle department store in Cowgate, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, was destroyed.
It was regarded as the biggest blaze the city centre had ever witnessed – with damage estimated at around £250,000 – and spread to a number of neighbouring shops.
The other photos come from 1940 and show damage brought about by air raids at the Lido (June), and Coalheavers Arms, in Park Street, and a house in London Road on the same night in November.
Remarkably the pub still opened that night – with the landlady at the time quotes as saying “It will take more than Hitler’s bombs to stop business”.