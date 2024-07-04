Looking back - a major city centre blaze and WW2 air raid damage

The dramatic Peterborough city centre fire photo dates back to August 1956 and the night the Robert Sayle department store in Cowgate, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, was destroyed.

It was regarded as the biggest blaze the city centre had ever witnessed – with damage estimated at around £250,000 – and spread to a number of neighbouring shops.

The other photos come from 1940 and show damage brought about by air raids at the Lido (June), and Coalheavers Arms, in Park Street, and a house in London Road on the same night in November.

Remarkably the pub still opened that night – with the landlady at the time quotes as saying “It will take more than Hitler’s bombs to stop business”.

1 . Old Peterborough Air raid damage to Peterborough's iconic Lido in June 1940Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Old Peterborough The devastating 1956 blaze at the Robert Sayle store on Cowgate - the biggest the city centre had ever seenPhoto: PT Photo Sales

3 . Old Peterborough Amazingly the Coalheavers Arms in Park Street reopened the night after this air raid in November 1940Photo: PT Photo Sales