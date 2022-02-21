Lookig back: Reunited with Peterborough hospital colleague who was ‘always smiling’

Chris said: “Phil Gellizeau was photographed on the rubbish and laundry truck in the basement ofPeterborough District Hospital where he worked as a porter, alongside me. I rememberthat he was always smiling.”

Phil worked at the hospital from 1969 until he retired in 1996.

He came to the UK from St Vincent in the West Indies in the 1960s and met his wife, Claris, on the boat coming over.

They had six children Ian, Sharon, Rodney, twins Janice and Franklyn and a son Milton who died in the eighties.

The couple later broke up and Phil was with his partner, Maria Heaphy, from 1973 until she died in 2019.

He has fourstep-children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The reunion photo was taken at the front entrance of the memorial wing of PDH.

It was demolished in 2016, but the front facade was saved and a new school added on to it.

