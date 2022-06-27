The high street brand has announced that it is to open a concession at the Next store at the Brotherhood Retail Park, in Lincoln Road.

The 1,466 square feet outlet will be situated on the first floor of the Next store and will open today (Thursday).

The opening comes just weeks after the retailer began a national recruitment drive for 200 staff as it seeks to grow the number of its concessions.

And the announcement is another boost for Peterborough which has welcomed a number of new retailers over the last few months.

Nathan Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Mamas & Papas, said: “A customer visiting us in our new Next store location will have access to our dedicated Mamas & Papas team of experts, who will provide tailored, independent advice and recommendations to parents-to-be and their families.

"Being able to test and compare pushchairs, have car seats fitted into their car before buying, and gaining nursery furniture inspiration is something every new parent should have access to.

“The Peterborough concession marks our 19th store opening with NEXT and helps us to continue to deliver our goal of being the most accessible nursery brand on the high street.”

Other new arrivals have included greetings card retailers Card Factory, which has created six jobs, and Cards Direct, which hired 10 staff while indoor mini-golf brand Puttstars is currently creating a £2.5 million facility in Peterborough Queensgate.