Jail for Peterborough man who dealt cocaine across Suffolk

Alfons Kojku was found with cash and two mobile phones when he was arrested by police on the A14 last year

A Peterborough man has been jailed after police found mobile phone evidence linking him to the supply of addictive class A drugs across Suffolk.

On 18 May last year (2024) officers from the Suffolk Police Sentinel West ANPR Team stopped a Silver Hyundai as it entered Suffolk on the A14 near Newmarket.

The driver, Alfons Kojku, was detained for a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act search where officers located two mobile phones and a quantity of cash.

Alfons Kojku

The man was arrested for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

While in custody, officers reviewed data on the mobile phones and located evidence linking him to the organised supply of cocaine throughout Suffolk.

Kojku, 37, of London Road, Peterborough, was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and driving a motor vehicle whilst otherwise in accordance with a license.

Officers were able to link this investigation to a previous arrest in Essex where officers there had stopped Kojku under similar circumstances but where he had not yet been charged. Working together with colleagues in Essex, officers were also able to charge Kojku with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and another charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine dating back to 2023 in Essex.

Kojku was remanded in custody before appearing at Ipswich Crown court on 3 January where he pleaded guilty to the charges and was jailed for a total of five years.

The judge also ordered forfeitures of the £2,010 cash that had been seized by police.

Sergeant George Laflin from the West Area Sentinel Team in Suffolk said: “The sentencing of Kojku sends out a clear message that we will robustly deal with individuals that are involved in organised criminality and those that scourge our communities by dealing drugs.

“In this case we worked closely with our colleagues in Essex to achieve a positive result. As a result of his actions, Kojku will now spend a significant time in prison.”