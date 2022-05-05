A man and woman who were arrested after they were spotted trying parked cars’ door handles on doorbell CCTV have been jailed for thefts in Peterborough.

Eleaner Watson, 25, of no fixed address, and Paul English, 40, of Essendyke, Bretton, were arrested in Dogsthorpe late on Monday evening last week (25 April) following a call from a member of the public.

The caller said he had seen a man and a woman trying car door handles in Newark Avenue.

The pair stole three bikes from outside Asda

Police searched the area and came across Watson and English in Garton End Road. A review of doorbell footage showed the pair walking down driveways and approaching parked vehicles.

On arrest, the pair were searched by officers who found wire cutters, tweezers, glass from a car wing mirror and cannabis on Watson.

Later the same night, a further call came into police from a resident in Newark Avenue saying his car had been searched and loose change taken from the centre console.

The pair were also identified on CCTV footage as having stolen three bikes from outside Asda, in Viersen Platz, the previous week.

Watson and English were both charged with three counts of theft of a bike, from Viersen Platz, as well as attempted theft from a vehicle and theft of loose change from a vehicle, both in relation to the Newark Avenue offences.

Watson was also charged with going equipped for theft and being in possession of cannabis.

They appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (27 April) where they admitted all charges and were each sentenced to ten weeks in prison.

They must each also pay £200 compensation to the two victims who had their bikes stolen.

PC Ryan Ellington, who investigated, said: “Thanks to a call from a member of the public who spotted something suspicious and called us straight away, we were able to catch Watson and English in the act.