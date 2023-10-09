Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An invasive species of crab that can cause damage to riverbanks and fishing kit has been spotted in Peterborough.

The Chinese mitten crabs (Eriocheir sinensis) have been seen in a number of locations across the city – but there have been a number of sightings around Ferry Meadows park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the crabs are not a danger to people or pets, they are a non-native species, and can cause damage to riverbanks.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now residents are being urged to report sightings of the creatures.

A spokesperson for the Nene Park Trust, which runs Ferry Meadows, said: “We’ve had a few reports of Chinese Mitten Crab over the past week, particularly around Orton Water.

"Unfortunately there is very little we can do about them as they are naturally spreading through our waterways and water courses. These recent sightings have been reported to the relevant authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They don’t pose any threat to people or dogs but would probably give a nasty nip with their pincers if anything gets too close, so we would advise visitors to keep their distance.”

A Chinese Mitten Crab. Picture: @JonCN

A spokesperson for The Marine Biological Association said the crabs can be identified by their white-tipped, furry claws.

They said: “It is important that their spread is monitored and therefore we encourage the public to either submit sightings here to us at DASSH or to record their observations on iNaturalist, an easy to use citizen science platform at https://www.inaturalist.org/”

According to https://www.mittencrabs.org.uk/, Chinese mitten crabs are officially listed as one of the World's 100 worst invasive species. They can cause damage to fishing gear and river banks, block intake screens, modify natural habitats and compete with native species. It is this economic and ecological damage that makes this crab such an unwelcome arrival. The full extent of these exotic pests in English and Welsh waters is currently unclear and a consortium of research institutes is requesting mitten crab sightings from members of the public, anglers and waterway workers, to clarify the distribution of this species.