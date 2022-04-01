A four-bedroom home in a Peterborough village is on the market - with a guide price of £895,000.

The house, known as Vergette Court, is located in Market Deeping - approximately eight miles from Stamford.

The property is being marketed by Savills - and is a listed as a Grade II stone barn conversion originally built in 1780 - but newly renovated in 2014.

The property offers spacious open plan living, with two reception rooms and four bedrooms. It is set in landscaped gardens with impressive views from the property's feature windows.

The property is one of seven properties on a private gated development - accessed via an electric gate.

Agent, Charlotte Paton, said: "What I like most about barn conversions is that you can have both the space of modern design and the features of historical property and Vergette Court certainly doesn't disappoint.

"Impressive specification, large open plan reception spaces as well as beams, beautiful stonework and ceiling heights."

To find out more about the property, visit Savills website.

1. Vergette Court The barn conversion is set in landscaped gardens with impressive views overlooking the garden from the property's feature windows. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

