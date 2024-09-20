​Scores of businesses attended the first expo organised by a new enterprising group in Peterborough ​

The Local View hosted its first Business Expo at the Kingsgate Conference Centre in a bid to help local businesses to ‘Be Seen, Grow Their Business, Build Their Brand.

The event was opened by Annabel Murcott, the owner of Annabel Murcott Schools of Tae Kwon Do.

Annabel was the first British woman to gain an 8th Dan black belt in Tae Kwon Do and she has 10 branches of her Tae Kwon Do schools across Peterborough and Lincolnshire.

Sara Hemp of The Local View said the aim of the Expo was to help local businesses owners network, source new suppliers, see new product demos and hear talks on industry leading topics.

Afterwards, organiser Sara Hemp said: “About 320 local businesses attended.

"It was a fantastic turnout for our first expo.

She said: "We’ve had some wonderful feedback. Those who attended say they made sales, generated new leads and had some fantastic conversations.”

The Local View was created to provide an affordable platform for businesses to promote themselves online.

Sara said: “We decided to put on the expo because we recognised that not everything can be done online and that an important part of business is still making those face-to-face connections.”

She added: “The expo was very successful and will be the first of many events that we organise.”

Annette Ablewhite from MAGPAS air ambulance at Local View's Business Expo at the Kingsgate Centre, Peterborough

Bridget Bath from Greenacres Health at Local View's Business Expo at the Kingsgate Centre, Peterborough

Nate Lansdell, Julie Marsh and Sara Hemp at Local View's Business Expo at the Kingsgate Centre, Peterborough