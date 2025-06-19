How Long Causeway has changed since the 80s

Long Causeway in the 1980s

I took the black and white down Long Causeway in Peterborough city centre in the early eighties, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compare it with the colour photo I took this year – and spot the differences!

​Fortunately the upper level of the buildings in the background remain pretty much the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly the same can’t be said for the the shops at street level.

The up-to-date shot of Long Causeway

The likes of the International and the Army and Navy stores have long gone.

So too Abbey National (now a CEX store) and the Provincial Building Society – now the TSB.

The once tiny saplings have now matured into beautiful English Plane trees which provide colour and welcome shade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PS: I have never found them, so do let me know if you recognises the man or the two ladies walking by in the original photo.

•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.