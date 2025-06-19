How Long Causeway has changed since the 80s
Compare it with the colour photo I took this year – and spot the differences!
Fortunately the upper level of the buildings in the background remain pretty much the same.
Sadly the same can’t be said for the the shops at street level.
The likes of the International and the Army and Navy stores have long gone.
So too Abbey National (now a CEX store) and the Provincial Building Society – now the TSB.
The once tiny saplings have now matured into beautiful English Plane trees which provide colour and welcome shade.
PS: I have never found them, so do let me know if you recognises the man or the two ladies walking by in the original photo.
•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.