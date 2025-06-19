How Long Causeway has changed since the 80s

By Brad Barnes
Published 19th Jun 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 09:44 BST
Long Causeway in the 1980splaceholder image
Long Causeway in the 1980s
I took the black and white down Long Causeway in Peterborough city centre in the early eighties, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Compare it with the colour photo I took this year – and spot the differences!

​Fortunately the upper level of the buildings in the background remain pretty much the same.

Sadly the same can’t be said for the the shops at street level.

The up-to-date shot of Long Causewayplaceholder image
The up-to-date shot of Long Causeway

The likes of the International and the Army and Navy stores have long gone.

So too Abbey National (now a CEX store) and the Provincial Building Society – now the TSB.

The once tiny saplings have now matured into beautiful English Plane trees which provide colour and welcome shade.

PS: I have never found them, so do let me know if you recognises the man or the two ladies walking by in the original photo.

•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.

