An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Peterborough, according to the data.

There is no data for Westwood Clinic, Park Medical Centre, Bretton Medical Practice, Nene Valley And Hodgson Medical Practice and Thomas Walker and Westgate Surgeries - which have been omitted from this list.

1. Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre - Sugar Way, Woodston There are 4,207 patients per GP at Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre. In total there are 7,349 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.7 GPs.

2. Thorpe Road Surgery - Thorpe Road There are 4,143 patients per GP at Thorpe Road Surgery. In total there are 9,031 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.2 GPs.

3. Octagon Medical Practice - Wisbech Road, Thorney There are 4,114 patients per GP at Octagon Medical Practice. In total there are 64,834 patients and the full-time equivalent of 15.8 GPs.

4. Central Medical Centre - St Martin's Street There are 3,670 patients per GP at Central Medical Centre. In total there are 13,898 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.8 GPs.