A large Peterborough farmhouse has gone up for sale - and it's perfect for families who are looking to refurbish a period house back to it's glory days.
Manor Farm House - which was built in the late 17th century - sits on half an acre of land in Stanground and is on the market with a guide price of £650,000.
Savils property agent, Charlotte Paton, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a property steeped in history, but positioned within walking distance to ample amenities.
"It's a huge opportunity for families and developers alike."
The large corner plot has large gated vehicle access at the side with a large yard, garages, off-street parking and an unlisted large outbuilding for renovation within its grounds.
The accommodation is laid out over three floors and boasts a number of reception spaces and up to six bedrooms.
There are some beautiful features remaining throughout the farmhouse, such as fireplaces with panelling.
So, take a look around the period property in the following 9 images: