You can have your say on pharmacy services

Residents across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are being asked for their views on whether their pharmacy needs are being met to help improve services in the future.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Health and Wellbeing Board wants to hear what users think about pharmacy services in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough by answering some questions about their own experience at part of the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA).

Susan van de Ven, Co-chair for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “We want to know how easy it is for you to get and use your medicines or medical equipment safely and how easy it is to access the services you need or want from pharmacies. “Do we have enough providers of pharmaceutical services - filling prescriptions, selling non-prescription medicines, giving advice about medicines, supporting people to quit smoking, supplying appliances such as stoma appliances, emergency hormonal contraception, and other services.”

To take part in the survey, visit www.cambridgeshireinsight.org.uk/jsna/pna/ From June 20 paper copies of the draft PNA will be available to read in libraries, and paper copies of the questionnaire can be completed in libraries, pharmacies, and dispensing GP practices.