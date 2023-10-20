Further Cathedral Square protest planned by Peterborough XL Bully owners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Further protests are being planned by owners of XL Bully dogs in Peterborough after legislation to ban the breed was announced.

Owners held a protest in Cathedral Square on Sunday last week following the news new laws would be brought in at the end of the year, following a number of high profile attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protestors said the breed was safe, if they had responsible owners.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protestors in Cathedral Square

Donna Smith, one of the protestors who organised the event with fellow XL Bully owner Laura Creed, said: “We decided to organise a protest in response to the news that the prime minister intends to add XL Bullies to the current breed specific legislation rather than address the current legislation that has proven to be unfit for purpose.

"The protest held in Cathedral Square on the 15th October was arranged at very short notice, but we were incredibly pleased at the turn out and the response from the general public.”

Donna said the protestors were pleased by the reaction they received. She said: “Peterborough has a large bull breed population, and this is something that is very close to both our hearts. The recent petitions go to show that majority of the UK does not support BSL and it is time for our voices to be heard. The petition supporting the ban on XL Bullies currently has just over 28,000 signatures and the petition against the ban has over 589,000 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of us who are protesting in Peterborough own bullies, and all of them are well trained, sociable, friendly, family dogs. The ban would see thousands of dogs in rescues euthanised as they cannot be legally rehomed. Those dogs who have owners who are willing to stand by them would have to add them to the list of exempt dogs and they would have to live a life under restrictions; be muzzled and on lead in any public space, despite never having done anything wrong. You would also no longer he able to have insurance to cover vet bills, meaning thousand of dogs will suffer if their owners are unable to afford bills that often amount to thousands of pounds. This simply is not right.”