Friends from Peterborough restart Christmas tradition with village Santa sleigh

Residents in Eye used to look forward to their yearly visit from Santa and his sleigh in the run up to Christmas. Then sadly the much-loved tradition stopped for a few years, until Sam Deegan granted everyone’s Christmas wish to bring it back. A year in the making, the sleigh will be out in Eye Village and Eye Green over the weekend (Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 December.) Christmas enthusiasts Sam Deegan and his friends proved that you’ve never too old for Christmas. Sam said: “We decided to build one and raise money for a special charity to the village, Elliott’s Army. I put it out there for sponsorship for £100 to help build the sleigh. The response was amazing from the village and businesses who raised £1,500! “Without the help from everyone this wouldn’t have happened. Hayden Short built what can only be asid as the best sleight I have ever seen, without Hayden I dread to think what it would have looked like! Emma and Alex White have constantly fundraised and planned the maps and lots of things behind the scenes, as well as my dad Ralph Deegan. They gave all their time for free for everyone to enjoy the Santa sleigh.” The Santa sleigh has been upholstered and kitted out with a fantastic sound system and even a letterbox for children to send their letters to Santa at the North Pole. Sam hopes people will give generously towards their chosen charity Elliott’s Army.