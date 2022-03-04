Four bedroom house for sale in Crowland near Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla
Take a look around this superb contemporary four bedroom house near Peterborough with £1.3m guide price

This formidable modern home close to Peterborough has been designed for open plan living and lifestyle.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:37 am

Located on the edge of the market town of Crowland, the property sits on two acres affording stunning, far reaching views across the fenland landscape.

The beautifully designed house provides open plan living downstairs with four upstairs bedrooms, three with en suites, three utility rooms and two adjoining garages. Outside, a vast but very attractive new building gives huge scope for developing the property further and an enclosed paddock of around an acre is ideal for grazing horses. On the market with Fine & Country. Contact 01780 673527. Full details on Zoopla. See more property: http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/a-fantasic-five-bedroom-stone-built-family-home-offering-an-abundance-of-space-3586461

