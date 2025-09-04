Former city council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald appointed to key role that will shape development of Peterborough

Former Peterborough City Council leader, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, has been given a key role in shaping the development of the city.

Conservative Cllr Fitzgerald, who was leader of Peterborough City Council from May 2021 to November 2023, has been appointed to the advisory role of Planning Commissioner to Paul Bristow, mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The unpaid role will entail Cllr Fitzgerald advising the Mayor on the creation of a development strategy and opportunities in Peterborough city centre.

According to Combined Authority documents, he will be expected to ‘engage collaboratively with Peterborough City Council, other relevant organisations and local stakeholders’.

Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow, above, has appointed Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, below, as the authority's Planning Commissioner as new planning powers are expected to be granted by the government to strategic authority mayors.

His key responsibilities will include identifying redevelopment opportunities and providing advice to the Mayor.

He will also ‘assist engagement with landowners, businesses, ARU Peterborough, sports groups and others connected to Peterborough city centre.’

The document states: “The role is not remunerated and has no decision-making powers.”

Following the announcement of the appointment, Cllr Fitzgerald, who will reman as leader of the city council’s Conservative group, said: “It will be an exciting role and one that will involve helping the mayor to carry out his manifesto pledges.”

New hope for Community Stadium pledge?

High among Mayor Bristow’s manifesto pledges was the creation of a Peterborough Community Stadium that could become the home of Peterborough United Football Club and also act as a concert venue, a community hub and an indoor swimming pool on the Embankment.

However, current city council plans are advancing quickly to create an Olympic grade indoor swimming pool and sports centre on the former site of the regional pool off Bishop’s Road and adjacent to ARU Peterborough.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “We will have to find a place for all these items.

"Ideally they will all dovetail together. There is capacity on the Embankment.

He added: “There is a need for more joined up thinking.”

Why has the Planning Commissioner been appointed?

The appointment of a Planning Commissioner comes as new planning powers are expected to be given by the government to strategic authority mayors across the country.

Under the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill and the Planning and Infrastructure Bill currently going through Parliament, mayors can expect to get new ‘call-in’ powers to override local planning decisions, which could involve taking over planning applications of strategic significance.

They will also be able to issue Mayoral Development Orders to streamline development processes and there are likely to be compulsory purchase powers.

Cllr Fitzgerald said this could mean the Mayor calling-in the ‘stalled’ North Westgate regeneration scheme and the development of the former TKMaxx/NewLook store site in Bridge Street.

The English Devolution Bill is expected to become law in about 18 months.

In addition, Peterborough City Council is unlikely to exist in its current form beyond 2028.

From April 2028, the current seven councils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be replaced and no longer exist.

A number of options are currently under consideration that could see the city merge with a number of other neighbouring authorities.