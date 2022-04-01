First stage of major A47 roadworks scheme completed near Peterborough

Most of the works at the Guyhirn junction have now been completed

The main work has now finished on the £17m scheme to enlarge the busy junction at Guyhirn, which was previously the source of regular congestions with over 20,000 vehicles a day using the roundabout. The upgraded junction will improve safety, reduce journey times, relieve congestion, and encourage economic growth.

National Highways Senior Project Manager for Guyhirn, Jonathan Donlevy, said: “Guyhirn is a key junction for people who live, work and travel in and around Cambridgeshire and Norfolk helping to connect communities in these rural areas. We’re excited that road users will now experience the full benefits of this upgrade.

“It is the first of a package of six projects we’re doing on the 115-mile stretch of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth. Together, these projects will convert almost eight miles of single carriageway into dual carriageway and will improve key junctions along the A47 by the end of 2024.”

Galliford Try Project Manager for Guyhirn, Tim Walker, said: “We’re pleased to confirm that the improved Guyhirn Junction has opened to traffic. More than 120 staff have worked for over 110,000 hours to make this happen, and now we look forward to successfully delivering the rest of the A47 improvements.”

Work to improve the A47 between Wansford and Sutton at Peterborough is scheduled to begin next year.