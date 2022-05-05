A leading fashion retailer in Peterborough is poised to expand its operations in the city.

Yours Clothing, which has its head office in Bakewell Road, has agreed a 10 years lease on a warehouse that used to be occupied by engineering giant Perkins.

Andrew Killingsworth, chief executive of Yours Clothing, which has 1,391 staff and sells its plus-sized clothing direct to consumers in more than 100 countries, has agreed terms on Orton 130 in Bakewell Road.

An aerial view of the business hub containing the new warehouse at Orton Southgate , Peterborough, that has been leased by Yours Clothing

The new warehouse will give Yours Clothing a further 128,567 square feet of space.

The deal has been overseen by Peterborough commercial agents Savills on behalf of Paloma Capital.

William Rose, director at Savills Peterborough, said: “Orton 130 provides high quality warehouse accommodation in a well-established commercial location.

"The building provides excellent access to the national motorway network and is ideal for Yours Clothing to service a wide geographic spread of customers across the UK.

Yours Clothing founder and chief executive Andrew Kiliingsworth who has agreed a 10 years lease on a new warehouse in Orton Southgate, Peterborough.

"The demand for sizeable units in the region remains incredibly high, which coupled with the lack of Grade A supply, means we were able to secure a strong deal on behalf of our client.”

Steve Hawkins, partner and head of UK agency at Eddisons, who advised Yours Clothing, said: “We have provided Yours Clothing with commercial property advice over the last few years and indeed acquired the firm’s original premises off Bakewell Road four years ago.

"The expansion of the business has been a phenomenal success and the company is one of the fastest growing ladies fashion retailers in the UK.

"The addition of Orton 130 to the distribution part of the business will help to accelerate this expansion further and is great news for Peterborough and the local economy.”

Yours Clothing has been approached for a response.