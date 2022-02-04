Eight dogs in and around Peterborough in need of a home

1.

RONNIE This lovely boy came to us due to his previous owners not being able to care for his needs any longer. Because of this we know he has lived in a house before but will still take his time settling into his forever home. Ronnie can be a little anxious but enjoys a fuss once he's gotten over his initial nerves. Ronnie came into us with some trouble with his ears. Because of this we would like potential adopters to speak to our vet before rehoming him. Please be aware that ongoing ear issues can require veterinary treatment for many years so please only apply if you are willing to undertake this financial responsibility. Ronnie knows the basic commands of sit, however he will need further training to learn new commands. We believe he is house trained, but he will likely need to be given time to adjust to living back in a home and we can't guarantee he will be house trained.

Photo: Midlands