Drivers with no insurance, overloaded vehicles and stolen camper vans among vehicles caught by police in Peterborough region

Drivers with no insurance, an overloaded van, and stolen vehicles were among the incidents attended by the police road units covering Peterborough and the surrounding region.

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:23 pm

It wasn’t all bad news as officers also helped change a tyre for a driver who was stuck among the calls where their help was needed.

The BCH Road policing Unit and Cambridgeshire police attended many incidents in recent days.. these are just a few.

If you’ve been involved in a road traffic collision, or think you might have witnessed an offence on the roads, you can report it using a simple online tool on the Cambridgeshire police website here.

1. Driver reported

Officers stopped this car in Peterborough on March 1 and said: "Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Being driven by a provisional licence holder without supervision or L plates or insurance! Driver reported and vehicle seized."

2. Driver with no licence

Officer stopped this car this week and said on social media: "Peterborough - You’d think a driver without a licence wouldn’t drive around in this really subtle car and draw attention to himself! Driver reported and car seized"

3. No L plates or insurance

Police stopped this car in Peterborough on Wednesday and said: "Another vehicle stopped in Peterborough. This is also being driven by a provisional licence holder without supervision, L plates or insurance."

4. Stolen camper vans

Elsewhere in Cambridgeshire officers hit the jackpot with one call. They said: "​Officers from The Rural Crime Action and local policing teams attended addresses in Cottenham yesterday searching for a suspect. The suspect wasn’t in but two stolen campervans were found worth over £110,000. #SaferCambs."

