Discovering Peterborough's fascinating railway legacy

Peterborough’s history is strongly linked with the rise of the railways, a transformative force that reshaped the city where industries such as brickmaking and engineering could thrive.

The Peterborough Archives (located in Central Library) offers a fascinating glimpse into this pivotal era, preserving documents and artefacts that tell the story of the railways’ profound impact on the city.

The journey began on August 1st, 1844, when Peterborough’s city leaders passed a resolution to support the construction of a railway line through the town. Great Northern Railway was incorporated in 1846 and was tasked by an Act of Parliament to build a line from London to York.

This marked the beginning of a new chapter for Peterborough, as the railway would soon connect it to London, significantly boosting trade, industry, and population growth.

The Peterborough Railways exhibition at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

In addition on August 5 th 1850, Thomas Brassey brought a group of directors of Great Northern Railways up on the completed London to Peterborough line he was contracted to build.

The 1840s saw a surge in railway construction, often referred to as a “mania” which led to the development of several branch lines in and around Peterborough.

These lines were instrumental in shaping the city’s rapid expansion, turning it into a critical junction in the national rail network. Even John Clare, the beloved local poet, witnessed this transformation, encountering railway surveyors in the village of Helpston.

The Peterborough Archives holds a wealth of materials that documents these developments. Among the collection is an abstract of conveyance dated October 18th, 1850, from Thomas Atkinson to The Great Northern Railway Company (item reference JPH/1/1/1). This document, along with Butler railway photographs, detailed railway plans, and records from the Stamford and Essendine Railway Company, offers invaluable insights into the early days of Peterborough’s railway history.

An abstract of conveyance dated October 18th, 1850, from Thomas Atkinson to The Great Northern Railway Company

Additionally, the archives house books, House of Lords Parliamentary Committee Minutes on Railway Bills, and newsletters that further illuminate the role of railways in shaping the city.

For those keen to explore this history further, the Peterborough Railways exhibition at the Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery is a must-see. Open until September 21st, 2024, this free exhibition vividly portrays the monumental impact of the railways on Peterborough.

From the arrival of locomotives to the birth of new industries, the exhibition reveals how railways dynamically transformed the city’s landscape.

To visit the archives, contact us at 01733 864160 or [email protected].

Original documents can be viewed during our staffed hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10am to 1pm, with requests for materials made at least two working days in advance.

Uncover the rich railway history that helped shape Peterborough into the city it is today by exploring the Peterborough Archives and the captivating Railways exhibition.