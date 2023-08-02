Director of Peterborough firework factory tells inquest she is satisfied site is safe five years after fatal explosion

The director of a Peterborough firework factory has said she is sure the site is as safe as possible five years after an explosion killed a young father.

There were two explosions in the room he was working, as he mixed chemicals.

Brendan Ledgister. Photo: Gladstone Ledgister

An inquest into his death has been taking place at Peterborough Town Hall this week.

Compliance manager appointed since explosion

Joint managing director of the firm, Karen Cornacchia, gave evidence at the hearing on Wednesday – although coroner Keith Morton KC said she could only give evidence relating to the company as it is now, rather than as it was at the time of the explosion.

Mr Morton told the hearing that the firm had gone into liquidation – but a company, with the same name and directors, was still manufacturing pyrotechnics at the same site now.

Mrs Cornacchia said a number of measures had been implemented since the fatal incident.

She said: “We now have two chemists and a compliance manager. The compliance manager has 35 years of experience with explosives. He was brought in as a result of the explosions.

"After the accident I wanted to review everything and all the elements.”

The hearing had heard it was ‘common practice’ for workers to use ball bearings in the mixing process.

But Mrs Cornacchia said: “That does not happen now. We have new machines, and there are no ball bearings.”

The inquest has also heard how workers would regularly take humidity readings – but would not take action if it dropped below a key mark of 40 per cent.

Mrs Cornacchia said: “We now have sensors that warn people if it gets below 45 per cent.”

She also told the hearing that they were using a specialist company to ensure the testing of the anti-static flooring was done correctly, after the inquest heard before the accident it had not been.

When asked if she believed the factory was as safe as it could be she said: “I am satisfied it is. There is is always room for improvement, but we continue to review it.”

‘Company had not done testing on mix’

Coroner Mr Morton said a Prevention of Further Deaths report was not needed in the case, because of the work done to improve safety at the factory.

He said: “Pyrotechnics, and their chemical components, are by their very nature volatile and designed to combust. It is self-evident that such a manufacturing process requires meticulous assessment, planning and control.

“Work of this nature and the premises in which it is undertaken is subject to regulation by a specialist division of the Health and Safety Executive. The HSE has issued specific guidance known as L150, which is freely available.”

He added that the mix Brendan was working on at the time ‘was susceptible to both impact and friction stimuli such as might occur when manually mixing or transferring from one vessel to another.’

He said: “This had been recognised by Le Maitre whose R&D Development Manual provided: “tests should be carried out when a new composition is to

go into production or to form part of a risk assessment when new machinery process is to be used”. No such testing had been done by the company in

respect of FM39 composition (the mix Brendan was working on) with the result that the company did not have an understanding of the how sensitive that composition was to a potential ignition source.

"Furthermore, whether because the company had not done that testing or otherwise the risk assessment did not reflect the nature or extent of the risk created by the work being undertaken by Brendan or identify the measures necessary to control that risk.”

Mr Morton said: “Overall, therefore, the working practices required Brendan to work with materials that were susceptible to combustion in an environment where there was a risk of ignition, as in fact occurred.”

He recorded a narrative conclusion, saying the production of pyrotechnics required meticulous planning and control, and highlighted the issues with anti-static equipment, the use of ball bearings and humidity issues.

He also paid tribute to Brendan’s family, for the dignity they had shown during the hearing, and expressed his condolences to Brendan’s loved ones.

Coroner’s conclusion in full:

“Brendan Ledgister was mixing a pyrotechnic product known as FM39 which was to be used in a 25 inch Sparkburst pyrotechnic. That composition was liable to combust if exposed to a source of ignition from impact, friction or an electrostatic charge.

“Another combustible pyrotechnic mix known as Gold Gerb fountain mix was present in the room in which Brendan was working. The manufacturing process required meticulous planning and control. However, sources of ignition were present in Room H (where Brendan was working) because as a matter of fact the

manufacturing process as implemented:

a. included mixing the pyrotechnic composition by hand and pouring or scooping the pyrotechnic mix, which created a risk of ignition from impact and/or friction;

b. incorporated the use of ball bearings in the mix, which created a risk of ignition from impact and/or friction; and

c. did not implement the Intermediate Precautions advised in the Guidance L150, with the result that there was a risk of electrostatic charge.