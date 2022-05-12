These are the best and worst rated dentists across Peterborough, according to Google Reviews.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of dentists across the city, how they rank and we’ve included whether the surgeries are taking on more NHS patients.

It comes as the health service is experiencing the lowest number of dentists for a decade as 2,000 dentists have quit in the last year, contributing to so-called ‘dental desserts’.

Dentists leaving the NHS is exacerbating a crisis that has seen patients battle to get dental treatment because so few dental surgeries will see them as NHS patients.

Visit the NHS to find out more about dental practices across Peterborough – and whether or not they are accepting new patients at the moment.

Find out how your dentist has been rated in our gallery below:

1. Broad Street Dental Practice - 4.8/5 4.8/5 (6 reviews) - Broad Street Dental Practice, 13 Broad Street Whittlesey, Whittlesey, Peterborough, has not recently given an update on whether they're taking new NHS patients. Contact them for more information. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Bupa Dental Care, Peterborough Broadway - 4.3/5 4.3/5 (82 reviews) - Bupa Dental Care, Peterborough Broadway, 157 Broadway, is only taking new NHS patients who have been referred. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Mace Dental Surgery - 4.3/5 4.3/5 (13 reviews) - Mace Dental Surgery, 7 Mace Rd, Peterborough, is currently not taking any new NHS patients. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Mydentist, Hampton Court - 4.3/5 4.3/5 (27 reviews) - Mydentist, Hampton Court, 55 Hampton Court, Westwood Centre, Peterborough, is currently not taking any new NHS patients. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales