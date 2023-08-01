A pyrotechnics expert has said it may not be possible to say how an explosion that killed a worker at a Peterborough fireworks factory started.

Brendan Ledgister was just 24 years old when he died from injuries he suffered in the incident at the Le Maitre factory in Fourth Drove on October 2 2018.

Brendan had just become a father for the first time when he died.

Brendan, and fire crews at the scene of the blaze. Photo: Facebook

An inquest into the explosion was opened at Peterborough Town Hall on Tuesday, August 1, with Dr Stuart Myatt telling the inquest it was difficult to say how the incident began.

The inquest has heard Brendan had been mixing chemicals when the incident happened, just after 10.30am, with two explosions reported.

Dr Myatt said the chemicals he had been mixing could have ignited if they had been subjected to a static spark, or to friction and impact.

The inquest heard ball bearings were sometimes added to the mix when they were placed in a machine, with the powder then poured into a metal bowl.

He said: “It is possible the impact or friction from the materials being scooped out of the metal bowl caused an ignition, or the ball bearings impacting with the metal bowl.

"It is also possible that a static spark could have caused it.

"I am unable to say which of the three it was – but I believe it was one of those three that caused the first explosion.”

Dr Myatt said it was likely metal fragments from the first explosion caused the second, larger explosion when they came into contact with another explosive mix.

Sadly Brendan suffered serious burn injuries, and died early the following morning in hospital.

Statements from Brendan’s dad. Gladstone, and partner, Chelsey Berriman were also read to the hearing.

Gladstone said: “My son Brendan was the kind of son everyone would love to have.

"He was kind, generous, a gentle giant, polite, bubbly and a real gentleman.

Most of all, he loved and adored his daughter Olivia, and he doted on her.”

Gladstone said his son had a love of cars and driving, and said ‘me and him were inseparable.’

He added: “He was looking forward to his life ahead. He was a proper family man.

"I was proud to have a son like Brendan.

"His death has left a big hole in my heart. I miss him dearly, and nothing will fill that hole. He is irreplaceable.”

In her statement, Chelsey remembered watching the X-Factor with Brendan – and him bursting into song during the show, showing he could do better than the contestants.

She said: “Brendan was a very loving, caring, protective and passionate partner.

"He loved life and he wanted to make every day count.

"Becoming a dad was the by far the happiest moment of his life. He was the proudest dad. He just wanted to show her off to everybody.

"Brendan was the go to person – the person who would help his friends and family at the drop of a hat, no questions asked.