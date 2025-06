The Crown to Town Pub Crawl is part of Peterborough history.

Many an evening was spent heading from the eponymous Crown Pub on Lincoln Roads into Peterborough city centre, stumbling from one boozer to another.

Sadly, many of the iconic hostelries are now no more – either turned into a shop, flattened, or just left empty.

But the memories still live on – so raise a glass to the pubs that have passed on Peterborough’s most iconic ale trail.

1 . The Crown The Crown - the start of the most famous pub crawl in Peterborough

2 . The New Inn The New Inn was one of the first stops after leaving The Crown - now it is a nursery

3 . The Greyhound The Greyhound was a popular stop off - now it is a shop