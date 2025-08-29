Chris Porsz: Keeping warm in winter in Peterborough

​I took this fiery and image in the late seventies of the old Peterborough market with fruit and veg being delivered by a Holdich lorry from Sawtry and then by sack wheels to the traders.

Hard to imagine now but this was a common way to dispose of old rubbish and keep warm in the winter (note snow on roof). In the background was the Hereward Cross tax office and shops below.

In 2020 the carpark was demolished along with the market in 2022. My picture of the new flats is the view now from Northminister Road.