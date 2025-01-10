Central Park: Concerns on impact budget will have on one of Peterborough's most loved parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerns about what the future may hold for one of Peterborough’s most loved parks have been raised – due to worries about what impact budget cuts at the park may have.

Central Park, near the city centre, has held a prestigious Green Flag for 22 consecutive years, marking it out as one of the best in the country.

Scores of people visit it every day, enjoying green spaces, a cuppa at the Willow Cafe, a game of basketball or tennis, or to take a look at the birds in the iconic aviary.

There are concerns about what will happen to Central Park if budget proposals are given the green light

But the Peterborough City Council budget proposals have included a plan for removing park staffing for seven months of the year and cutting the cleaning schedule of the Central Park toilets.

The council says it needs to plug a £23 million gap in the budget, and a number of cuts and savings have been proposed across the city.

Fears park could become ‘no go area’ again

Now The Friends of Central Park, a group of volunteers set up to look after the interests of the park, have spoken of their concerns about what impact the proposed cuts would have – and have urged people to have their say on the proposals.

Tony Forster, Chair of the group, said: “Before investment in the park a quarter century ago, Central Park was regarded as a “no-go” area, with widespread drug use, vandalism, and fear of crime. We fear that this could happen again if standards of maintenance of the park

are reduced. In addition, we believe that the costs of vandalism, increased call to police, increased accidents suffered by public, and reduction in use of park as people feel less safe will outweigh the proposed savings.”

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, Tony said the group had spoken to visitors to the park about their concerns.

We know we have to contribute to savings

He said: “Issues highlighted included the lack of flowers due to previous council budget cuts, several years of breakdowns which put the paddling pool out of use, and the occasional presence of drug and alcohol-users in the park.

"We know green spaces have to contribute to the £23 million gap in the budget, but we have been told the savings for green spaces would be £50,000 – which is not a big chunk of the money.

"We need to know more on what impact this will have on the park, so it does not go back to how it was many years ago.

"Without staffing here, there will be no-one to speak to if there are issues, if play equipment has been damaged etc.”

A consultation on the budget proposals was launched on December 17 asking residents for their views, and will close on Tuesday, January 14.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Corporate Governance and Finance, said: “We fully understand the concerns raised by the Friends of Central Park and, as is the case with quite a few of the budget proposals, we wish

we did not have to propose this saving.

“However, we must find a way to make savings in the region of £23m in the new financial year so that we can continue to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in the city and invest in services which our residents rely on.

“That said, the proposals are just that and no final decisions have been made yet. We encourage people to take part and give their opinions before the budget consultation closes on Tuesday.”

The budget document, including how to have your say, can be found on the Peterborough City Council website at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/consultations/budget-consultation-202526