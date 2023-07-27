Cambridgeshire Police to reduce number of mental health calls they respond to

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed they will reduce the number of mental health calls they respond to – with other organisations picking up the responsibilty.

Alongside all forces across England and Wales, Cambridgeshire Constabulary have begun the process of implementing ‘Right Care, Right Person’ over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed in close collaboration with health partners ‘Right Care, Right Person’ is a model designed to ensure that when there are concerns for a person’s welfare linked to mental health, medical or social care issues, the right person with the right skills, training and experience will respond.

Most mental health calls will now not be dealt with by police

In recent years, police officers have often been required to offer support to those who really require specialist medical or psychological care.

Cambridgeshire Police said that police intervention can sometimes have a detrimental effect on vulnerable patients who feel they are being criminalised because of their health or social care issues.

The care will now be provided by the agency that can best meet the individual’s needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Evans said: “Protecting the vulnerable and keeping people safe is at the heart of everything we do. However, all too often, police officers are dealing with situations that could be better handled by other, more appropriate agencies.

“This includes people being in mental health crisis, who need the help and support of professionals and not the skills of a police officer. This type of demand is ever increasing with one in five calls we receive is mental health related.”

ACC Evans added: “Policing will always have a role with people suffering mental ill health, but we cannot bridge the gap in service provision of other agencies. This is not a sustainable position or one which is good patients. Being dealt with by the police can have a detrimental impact on vulnerable people.”

When will police intervene?

The threshold for police intervention will be:

There is an immediate risk to life or serious harm to an identified person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediate harm – it is obvious to the police that there is a risk to life presently, at this moment or in the immediate future, or has already occurred.

Serious harm – there is a risk of significant harm to the person concerned, this can be physical harm, serious neglect issues, significant mental health symptoms, all of which would amount to the suffering of potential significant injuries or psychological harm.

‘The public want police catching criminals’

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, CEO at the College of Policing, said: “The public want police catching criminals and protecting them from harm. Attending mental health calls is not always appropriate and these changes will strike a better balance so that the public receives the service they want.