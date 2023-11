Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor apologises for his actions after two year investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has apologised for some of his actions in his early days in office after a two year investigation.

Dr Nik Johnson, who was elected as Mayor in May 2021, said he regretted the upset caused and said he ‘apologised unreservedly’.

However, exactly what happened has not yet officially been made public and the full investigation report will remain private.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

The code of conduct investigation was launched after a complaint was lodged in 2021. The BBC has reported it understood the report related to alleged accusations the Mayor did not take appropriate action over the alleged behaviour of an advisor.

The investigation report into the complaint was discussed in private at a meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s audit and governance sub-committee this week (November 14).

The chair of the sub-committee, John Pye, said the report will not be published, but background to the situation will be provided when the decision notice is published.

He said the sub-committee had agreed on a number of sanctions against the Mayor, including for him to provide a written apology by the end of the week, to agree an undertaking not to repeat his actions, and to complete further training.

The sub-committee also recommended for the Combined Authority to review and improve the induction process for when new Mayors take office.

At the meeting the Mayor, Dr Johnson, said he was sorry and that he had wanted to apologise “for ages”, but had needed to respect the “confidential nature” of the proceedings.

He said: “I have had a lot of time to reflect on what happened in those early days and have long since realised that much of it need not have.

“I regret having been the cause of upset and apologise unreservedly to those I gave reason to complain.

“I am sorry and I have actually wanted to say so for ages.

“I wish I knew then what I know now, I am a better person for everything that has gone on and, I would argue, a better Mayor.

“I wish the organisation we were a part of then is what it is now and as it is so much better in every conceivable way.

“I say that because I genuinely believe all of these improvements began back then and I can only hope that the very real, very public progress made since provides something in the way of solace.”

Dr Johnson also shared more about his medical leave last year when he underwent cardiac surgery.

He said he had “no doubt” that him being a newcomer and inheriting an organisation he said he believed was “in desperate need of life support” were “substantial contributors” to him becoming unwell.

Dr Johnson said some had suggested to him at the time that he should consider stepping down due to his health.

However, he said it was an “easy choice” to return saying he was not someone who “gives up easily that does not walk away from responsibility”.

He said: “I came back because also in not doing so would have denied those for whom I caused upset the opportunity to have their say, air their grievance and seek resolution.

“As I said to the Board in May of last year, transparency, scrutiny and accountability are essential.

“At the Combined Authority we must go above and beyond the standards expected of us and any of us that falls short must be seen to take responsibility for their actions.