Bee Bee is an eight-year-old black and white cat who was rescued by the RSPCA in May 2021.

The RSPCA charity is appealing to find a home for a rescued cat who has been in its care for over a year.

Bee Bee is an eight-year-old black and white cat who was rescued by the RSPCA in May 2021.

He was previously a stray cat and the charity found him with a large abscess on his face - which he required veterinary treatment for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bee Bee has pent 365 days in RSPCA’s care and now hopes to find his fur-ever home.

He has since fully-recovered at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre, in Cambridgeshire, and is now looking for his forever home.

‘Hard start in life’

Alice Cooper, animal care assistant at the centre, said: “After being with us for quite a while now we are desperate to find him the perfect home.

“Unfortunately, due to us not knowing much about his past, we don’t know if he has ever lived in a home before.

"He has shown clear signs that he is a very independent cat that likes to be able to do his own thing but he also has much softer moments too.

“Bee Bee has had a hard start in life, so we think it is about time that he has a home to call his own, after spending a whole year in the cattery. This chatty and beautiful boy has a lot of love to give to someone that has the patience and understanding to help his confidence grow.”

When Bee Bee first arrived at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre he was reserved and would spend time hiding in his box outside.

Over time, the staff have managed to gain his trust and he has come out of his shell.

Bee Bee likes the company of other cats and has made friends with the centre’s resident cat Dave.

It comes as the RSPCA has recently launched a project aimed at finding homes for farm cats and other nervous felines who need less human interaction than a typical domestic cat.

The aim of the project is to educate the public that not every feline is happy to be a lap cat and to find outdoorsy homes for these cats much more quickly.