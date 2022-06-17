The RSPCA is appealing for information after reports that rocks and sticks had been thrown at some ducks on a lake in Peterborough.

The incident happened on June 2 at 3pm at Crown Lakes Country Park. A group of adults and youths were seen throwing items at the wildlife.

Concerned members of the public reported it to the police and the RSPCA.

An appeal for information has been launched

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Craig Plumley said: “We were shocked to hear reports that some people have allegedly been throwing rocks and sticks at wild birds

“People must remember that these are wild animals which must be respected and treated with kindness.

“Targeting ducks in this way could cause the animals great distress and pain, and may constitute an offence under the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981.”