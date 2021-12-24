Police in Peterborough made a number of stops in the week leading up to Christmas.
Police in Peterborough made a number of stops in the week leading up to Christmas.

An uninsured supercar, a stolen vehicles and a host of disqualified drivers- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit have stopped a number of drivers this week.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 24th December 2021, 5:07 pm

They include an insured supercar, a stolen van and a whole host of disqualified drivers.

All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

1. 24/12/21

This McLaren was seized by police while being driven on the A1M near Peterborough for having no insurance. Driver reported and vehicle seized.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. 24/12/21

This car was seized after it was being driven without insurance.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. 24/12/21

This provisional licence holder thought it would be ok to go for a drive without insurance. Driver reported and vehicle seized.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. 24/11/21

This provisional licence holder was caught driving without supervision, L plates or insurance. Driver reported and vehicle seized.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughCambridgeshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3