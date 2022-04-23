The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by police officers in the region.
Incidents include a motorcyclist who pulled a wheelie next to officers at a set of traffic lights, the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and an uninsured driver of a sportscar - who drew attention to himself with his poor driving and a loud exhaust.
1. One wheelie too many
The rider of this motorbike was reported for due care and attention after officers witnessed him pull a wheelie from a set of lights - and wheelie again when they were behind him.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
2. Stolen vehicle intercepted
This caravan was stolen at 1am. It was located and initially followed by the BCH Police Dog Unit before being supported by the BCH Road Policing Unit. The vehicle was stopped by a successfully deployed stinger. The suspect was arrested less than an hour after the vehicle was stolen.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
3. No insurance
This vehicle in Peterborough was seized for no insurance due to owner's license status. Officers said that the driver drew attention to himself because of their 'poor driving and a loud exhaust'.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
4. Disqualified driver outside Cambridgeshire Police HQ
The driver of this vehicle mounted the curb outside of Cambridgeshire Police headquarters. The driver later gave false details to officers because he was disqualified from driving. Driver reported and vehicle seized.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit