Heavy load: All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
All the drivers stopped in Peterborough this week by police - including stolen vehicles and drug drivers

All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

By Adam Barker
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 6:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th April 2022, 6:50 pm

Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit, which covers the Peterborough area, have been kept busy this week.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by police officers in the region.

Incidents include a driver on drugs driving the wrong way round a roundabout, stolen and overweight vehicles.

1. Wrong way round a roundabout

This vehicle was seen by officers trying to go the wrong way onto a roundabout. The vehicle was stopped and driver arrested for drug driving.

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

2. Stolen vehicle and positive for drugs

This vehicle in Peterborough was identified as running on cloned plates. It was stopped using 'pre-emptive police tactics'. The car had been stolen at the end of last year. The driver had no licence or insurance - and tested positive for drugs. Driver in custody and vehicle recovered.

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

3. 19 with false insurance

Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. The 19-year-old driver had only held his licence for eight months - but his insurance showed him to be in his fifties, retired and having held a licence for 25 years. Driver reported for no insurance and vehicle seized.

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

4. Heavy load

The driver of this vehicle did not check his load - despite it being loaded by his colleagues. Officers say to always check your load is secure and appropriate for your journey. Driver reported.

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

