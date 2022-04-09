The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by police officers in the region.
Incidents include a driver on drugs driving the wrong way round a roundabout, stolen and overweight vehicles.
1. Wrong way round a roundabout
This vehicle was seen by officers trying to go the wrong way onto a roundabout. The vehicle was stopped and driver arrested for drug driving.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
2. Stolen vehicle and positive for drugs
This vehicle in Peterborough was identified as running on cloned plates. It was stopped using 'pre-emptive police tactics'. The car had been stolen at the end of last year. The driver had no licence or insurance - and tested positive for drugs. Driver in custody and vehicle recovered.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
3. 19 with false insurance
Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. The 19-year-old driver had only held his licence for eight months - but his insurance showed him to be in his fifties, retired and having held a licence for 25 years. Driver reported for no insurance and vehicle seized.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
4. Heavy load
The driver of this vehicle did not check his load - despite it being loaded by his colleagues. Officers say to always check your load is secure and appropriate for your journey. Driver reported.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit