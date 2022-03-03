Six bedroom house for sale in Deeping Gate near Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla
Take a look around this unique six bedroom home near Peterborough with £1.75m guide price

This highly desirable and contemporary modernist property is an exemplary state-of-the-art residence.

By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:44 am

Located in Deeping Gate, the property offers six bedrooms, four with en suites, an open plan kitchen/diner/sunroom with separate reception room divided by a double-sided fireplace, a study, a purpose-built cinema, a gym and a triple garage integral to the house.

The private plot is circa 3.5 acres and includes a paddock behind a well-appointed one-bedroom annex. Contact Fine & Country on 01780 673142. Full details on Zoopla.

