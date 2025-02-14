A Peterborough night out 25 years ago - at Topo Gigio

By Brad Barnes
Published 14th Feb 2025, 09:28 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 09:44 BST
The building on Cowgate that was for so many years home to the pasta and pizza place Topo Gigio became a gourmet sandwich shop this week.

We have delved into the PT archives and found these photos from the very early 2000s, of folk having fun at the Peterborough city centre long-time favourite which was owned at that time by Rinaldo Fasulo of nightclub and Pizza House fame.

If you recognise anyone, be sure to let them know.

From the early 2000s - a night out at Peterborough's Topo Gigio

1. Topo Gigio

Photo: PT

From the early 2000s - a night out at Peterborough's Topo Gigio

2. Topo Gigio

Photo: David Lowndes

From the early 2000s - a night out at Peterborough's Topo Gigio

3. Topo Gigio

Photo: David Lowndes

From the early 2000s - a night out at Peterborough's Topo Gigio

4. Topo Gigio

Photo: David Lowndes

