A hair-raising pizza-eating contest in Peterborough almost 40 years ago

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Punk Badger Farcue can still remember winning the pizza eating competition in Cathedral Square in 1985. Badger was 20 at the time of the contest and worked as a labourer, building dry stone walls.

He said: “My friends encouraged me to enter and we had to try and eat a 12-inch cheese and tomato pizza as quickly as possible.

“I won and got a round of applause and even starred on the front page of the Evening Telegraph.

1985- Badger Farcue winning the pizza eating competition in Cathedral Square

“I was into scooters and skateboards and in a couple of bands and we all used to meet up and hang around in town on a Saturday afternoon.”

Badger, who has five children, moved to Somerset in 1991 and resurfaces roads.

The contest was organised by Stefan Malajny, who ran the Papa Luigi pizza restaurant.

Stefan said: “I remember Badger managed to eat his pizza in about two minutes, which was very fast.

The reunion photo for Chris - Badger Farcue back in Cathedral Square

It was lovely meeting up with him again, I hadn’t seen him since the competition.” Papa Luigi had their van stolen on the day they launched their pizza delivery company.

Stefan added: “It looked as though we had arranged to have it stolen on purpose as it got us lots of publicity.”

Chris added: “Stef kindly provided the pizza again for the reunion in 2016. It was wonderful to meet Badger again three decades later, especially as he had travelled back all the way from Devon.”