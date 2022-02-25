Five bedroom house for sale in Orton Waterville, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla
Take a look inside this fantastic five bedroom family home in Peterborough offered for around £875,000

This unique and substantial stone-built property is located in the heart of Orton Waterville.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:01 pm

Built in 2012, Willow Cottage has an abundance of space offering five double bedrooms, two with en-suites, and four reception rooms.

It is set at the bottom of a private driveway and includes a lovely open plan kitchen and living room with beautiful feature fireplace. It is on the market with Firmin & Co. for offers in the region of £875,000. Call 01733 734269. Full details on Zoopla website.

1.

2.

3.

4.

