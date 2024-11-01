Residents speak of their delight at new home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​More than 40 tenants have already moved into a new landmark apartments complex in Peterborough within four weeks of opening.

​A reception celebration was held at the £70 million Indigo apartments in Northminster to give new residents a chance to talk to staff from the apartments managers LSH Residential about their moving in experience as well as meeting new neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far more 40 residents, from doctors to health care assistants and trainee solicitors, have now moved into the 315 apartments block, which saw the completion and opening of the first phase about four weeks ago.

From left, Yasmin Hared, LSH Residential's Portfolio Manager for Indigo together with residents Rockie and Elizabeth, Jabeen, Amalnath and Kalyani, and Kulsum Patel, Team Leader for Leasing Services at LSH Residential.

Rockie Mukubiya who moved in recently with his partner, Elizabeth, said: “We moved from a semi-detached house not too far away, as Elizabeth wanted something more modern.

"The apartment is state-of-the-art, it is amazing.”

Jabeen Aslam, who has been living at Indigo for three weeks, said: “I have moved from Liverpool to start a new job in the hospital training to be a surgeon, and have only been in Peterborough for three weeks, so it has been a big move for me.

"I absolutely love the apartment, and it is very handy for me having Tesco just across the road and being close to work.” Indigo, which is owned by Peterborough-based housing association Cross Keys Homes (CKH), offers a range of one, two and three bedroom apartments and duplexes across two connected wings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CKH Assistant Director of Housing Needs, Ali Manji, said: “It is great to see the new community continue to develop.”

Rebeccal O’Driscoll, Head of PRS Management for LSH Residential, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming residents to Indigo.

"Our Open Day enabled residents to meet one another in a relaxed environment and to also meet the team who are looking after the apartments and the building.”

So far 41 of the 131 apartments in the nine-storey block that are available on this first phase have been rented out with a further 11 residents due to move in.