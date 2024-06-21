1985 pizza-eating contest serves up a slice of nostalgia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pizza eating contest organised by Peterborough’s Papa Luigi restaurant in 1985 is the basis of this week’s ‘then and now’ photos from street photographer Chris Porsz.

Stefan Malajny opened the Papa Luigi pizza restaurant in 1983 and it became the first pizza delivery company in the UK.

In 1985 Chris snapped their first pizza-eating contest in Cathedral Square.

Stefan said: “There were two competitions, eating a 12-inch cheese and tomato pizza as quickly as possible, and an endurance one, in which the winner managed to eat three pizzas in an hour. The contest raised money for charity and was a lot of fun.”

The 1985 pizza eating competition in Cathedral Square

Chris West-Ley (blue-striped top on the far right in the original photo) was about 11 when he entered the competition. He said: “I had to see how many pizzas I could eat in an hour, but I don’t remember how many I ate. It was a fun part of my childhood and I’ve never forgotten that day.”

Chris now lives in Wellingborough, is married with four children and runs a dental laboratory.

Emma Coward (in the red glasses, next to her friend Karen Woods, pink and white striped top, drinking) was shopping and stopped to watch the contest. Karen, who was about 13 at the time, said: “I have been friends with Emma since we were seven and we used to do everything together.”

Karen worked for the council and George, who is now 16, joined in the 2016 reunion picture with Stefan kindly supplying the pizzas again.

Chris Porsz's 2016 "reunion" photo

Emma has been married for 29 years and has two children. She worked as a personal assistant at a school and added: “Karen and I lost touch for a few years but we are now back in contact again and she only lives around the corner from me.”