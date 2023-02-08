Peterborough Cathedral’s much anticipated ‘Made in 2022’ art exhibition finally opened to the public today (February 8).

A direct follow up to last year’s hugely successful ‘Made in Lockdown’ showcase, ‘Made in 2022’ features artwork contributed by around 200 local artists.

Alex Carton, head of learning at the cathedral, told the Peterborough Telegraph the aim of the exhibition:“It’s to give local people, whether they are artists or amateurs, the opportunity to express their thoughts, feelings and experiences of 2022 in art.”

The 'Made in 2022' art exhibition invited local people to express their thoughts, feelings and experiences of 2022 in art.

She described 2022 as a “tumultuous year,” which provided “plenty of stimuli to enable people to produce the works of art we can see around us.”

Unsurprisingly, many of the pieces submitted for ‘Made in 2022’ are responses to Russia’s shocking invasion of Ukraine.

Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee, followed so closely by her death and funeral, also feature prominently.

The exhibition displays over 300 works of art all around the walls of the historic cathedral, including paintings, prints and drawings as well as sculpture, textiles and crafts.

Exhibitor Adam Gray with his innovative work celebrating the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Made in 2022 art exhibition.

The pieces have been created by artists of all ages, backgrounds and abilities who responded to the invitation to enter their work

One of those artists is Adam Gray from Dogsthorpe.

As well as being rather beautiful, the delicate carvings of corgis he is showcasing are quite innovative in that they also contain a QR code.

Scanning the code enables visitors to watch a YouTube video which shows how the 43-year-old graphic designer brought his creations to life.

Over 300 works by around 200 local artists and amateur creators are on show at the 'Made in 2022' art exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral.

Adam describes his contribution as “a celebration” of the Queen’s life. “Her favourite things were her corgis,” he says.

Though it’s only the first day of the month-long exhibition, the showcase has already entertained a steady stream of visitors. “The buzz about the place is telling,” said Alex.

Barbara Nelson, 68, who made the trip in from Werrington to attend the exhibition, gave the showcase a glowing review. “I love art,” she said, “and this exhibition is really good.”

‘Made in 2022’ is open to visitors from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, and will run until March 2.

