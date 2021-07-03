Longthorpe Tower to reopen to thepublic after management passes to Nene Park Trust

Longthorpe Tower.

The tower will continue to be cared for by English Heritage, but the day to day management of visits has changed hands from Vivacity to Nene Park Trust, ensuring access to this important historical site for Peterborough remains

open for all.

A team of dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers will show visitors around the Tower at weekends, bringing the remarkable medieval wall paintings to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longthorpe Tower.

Visitors will be able to book online for a one-hour visit to the Tower on a Saturday or a Sunday 10am-4.30pm throughout the summer and until the end of October.

Hannah Keeley, Project Development Officer (Communities) at Nene Park Trust said: “We are delighted to take on responsibility for Longthorpe Tower and are excited to be opening this fantastic building to the public again with the support of dedicated and passionate volunteers.

“The property is unique and an amazing insight into the history of medieval Peterborough and we can’t wait for our first visitors.”

Katie Chown, Free Sites Partnership Manager for English Heritage in the East, added: “As a charity, English Heritage cares for over 400 of England’s most special historic sites. Working with local partners such as Nene Park Trust is a great way for us to place these sites at the heart of their communities and ensure visitors are able to access and enjoy them.

“We are delighted to be working with Nene Park Trust at Longthorpe Tower.”