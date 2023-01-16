In pictures: Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival 2023
The much-loved Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival returned this weekend following a Covid-enforced absence of two years
Thousands of spectators flocked to the Fenland town of Whittlesea this weekend to once again ‘Follow the Bear’ and keep one of Cambridgeshire’s most colourful traditions alive. A riot of colour and costumes, combined with a never-ending display of traditional English song and dance, blew away the January blues in good style.
The Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival dates back to at least the late 19th-century, when it became traditional to dress a man or boy (the ‘bear’) in straw and parade him around the town on the Tuesday after Plough Monday, the first Monday after Twelfth Night (January 6). These days, the fun focuses on the Saturday, when the main procession sees several Straw Bears – followed by a plough, local schools and traditional dance teams – take to the streets.
The heavens conspired to open throughout the main procession day this Saturday (14th) but onlookers’ spirits weren’t dampened. Locals and visitors alike had been looking forward to the return of this Covid cancelled festival with gusto and so no amount of adverse weather was going to put a dampener on their day. Even as the wet weather came down in sheets, the jovial, carnival atmosphere and strong, community vibe managed to keep the worst of the chill and rain at arm’s length.
Here are some standout moments captured by the Peterborough Telegraph on what was a truly memorable day.