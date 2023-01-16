The much-loved Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival returned this weekend following a Covid-enforced absence of two years

Thousands of spectators flocked to the Fenland town of Whittlesea this weekend to once again ‘Follow the Bear’ and keep one of Cambridgeshire’s most colourful traditions alive. A riot of colour and costumes, combined with a never-ending display of traditional English song and dance, blew away the January blues in good style.

The Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival dates back to at least the late 19th-century, when it became traditional to dress a man or boy (the ‘bear’) in straw and parade him around the town on the Tuesday after Plough Monday, the first Monday after Twelfth Night (January 6). These days, the fun focuses on the Saturday, when the main procession sees several Straw Bears – followed by a plough, local schools and traditional dance teams – take to the streets.

The heavens conspired to open throughout the main procession day this Saturday (14th) but onlookers’ spirits weren’t dampened. Locals and visitors alike had been looking forward to the return of this Covid cancelled festival with gusto and so no amount of adverse weather was going to put a dampener on their day. Even as the wet weather came down in sheets, the jovial, carnival atmosphere and strong, community vibe managed to keep the worst of the chill and rain at arm’s length.

Here are some standout moments captured by the Peterborough Telegraph on what was a truly memorable day.

1. Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2023 As is now tradition, the procession left Manor Leisure centre at 10:30am then made its way up to Market Street via Station Road. The Straw Bears - who are covered head-to-toe- in straw - are at the head of the procession. They are accompanied by attendant keepers as they meander through the town.

2. Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2023. Dozens of Morris and Molly dancing teams, decked out in colourful costumes and some in garish make-up, support the Straw Bars and wow the crowds as the procession wends its way through the town. Here, Peterborough Morris are in full flow.

3. Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2023 As always, the Straw Bear Festival continues to be a big deal for the children of Whittlesea. As is tradition, all of the primary schools in the Fenland town get super-involved with the preparations for the event, making costumes and decorations in the weeks leading up to the festival. Here we see the self-styled 'Plough Gang' taking to the streets.

4. Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2023 The festival has always been a big draw for locals and visitors alike, typically attracting thousands of onlookers throughout the course of the main day (Saturday). Though the weather tried it's hardest to put a dampener on proceedings, spectators weren't put off in the slightest.