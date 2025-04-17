Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently we have read and heard a great deal about AI (Artificial Intelligence) and its potential effects on us all, writes Toby Wood of the Peterborough Civic Society.

Perhaps AI may have contributed to parts of this very newspaper. Indeed, before long we may be asking if Peterborough Telegraph’s Stephen Briggs, Paul Grinnell, Gemma Gadd or Ben Jones really do exist? Is Alan Swann merely a computer-generated sports bot?

So, I thought that I would dip my toe into the murky A! waters attempt and make use of this ever- evolving technology. Where better place to start than by asking AI two contrasting questions. First, ‘What is good about Peterborough, England in a hundred words?” and secondly the reverse, ‘What is bad about Peterborough, England in a hundred words?’.

Well, here we go – AI’s answer to the first question is as follows.

The view of the Cathedral from The Guildhall - looking through the market decades ago

‘Peterborough, England, is a gem of history and charm. Its crown jewel, the majestic Peterborough Cathedral, boasts stunning Gothic architecture and centuries of stories. The River Nene winds through, offering scenic beauty and tranquil walks. Vibrant green spaces like Ferry Meadows provide a haven for nature lovers, while the bustling city centre blends modern amenities with a friendly, community feel. Affordable living, strong transport links to London, and a rich cultural scene—festivals, markets, and museums—add to its appeal. With a thriving economy, welcoming locals, and a mix of old-world allure and contemporary life, Peterborough is a delightful place to call home.’

Hmm! Not too bad albeit rather bland and general. So, what about the opposite question - ‘What is bad about Peterborough England in a hundred words?’. The answer comes back …

‘Peterborough, England, faces some challenges. Parts of the city struggle with outdated infrastructure and urban decay, particularly in neglected areas. Crime rates, including petty theft and antisocial behaviour, are higher than some neighbouring towns, raising safety concerns. Traffic congestion clogs key routes, frustrating commuters. Limited nightlife and entertainment options can leave younger residents wanting more vibrancy. Economic disparities persist, with pockets of deprivation contrasting sharper areas. Flood risks from the River Nene loom, especially in wet seasons. While the city has charm, these issues—combined with a sometimes dreary reputation—can dim its appeal for those seeking a more polished urban experience’.

I’m sure you will agree with some of the statements in both computer-generated answers. As with much

The view of the Cathedral from The Guildhall looking through the recent pop-up market

in life, the REAL answer lies somewhere in the middle, in that vast grey area called ‘personal opinion’.

For example, there are many local folk who subscribe to the ‘it was better in the good old days’ tendency. However, all you have to do is look at some of the photos of the ‘old days’ to see how grimy and dirty streets and buildings were compared to today.

I have many friends and acquaintances who are now of the ‘I don’t go to town any more, there’s nothing there for me’ persuasion. Indeed it is true that the nature of the centre is constantly evolving. Last week my wife and I wandered into Cathedral Square, through a large number of stalls – it was just like entering the market from 75 years ago, the main difference being that today’s stalls were selling craft and hobby items, in days of yore these would have been food and produce stalls. We now do most of our food shopping at out of town centres such as those at Hampton or Brotherhoods Retail Park.

However now that there are an increasing number of city centre flats and residential conversions, perhaps the demand for city centre retail food outlets will once again increase.

Anyway, back to AI and its effect on us all. I’m sure we will learn to use any new technology to good effect. Perhaps in time the city will find ways to harness AI to resurrect the fountains in Cathedral Square, eliminate cycling in Bridge Street or to rejuvenate the city centre’s retail offer. Give it time!

On Monday 12 May the Civic Society will hold its monthly talk, “Becoming the Bishop of Peterborough”, the speaker being the Bishop of Peterborough, the Right Reverend Debbie Sellin. We are at our usual venue of St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, Peterborough, PE1 2SN. Doors open at 7.15pm for 7.45 start. Non-members are welcome but we rely totally on subscriptions and donations, therefore we request that a donation of £5.00 is made, unless they become members of the Society on the night. Membership forms will be available. All welcome – see you there!