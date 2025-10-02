Black History celebration event to return to Peterborough with immersive dancing, food and art

An event to celebrate Black History Month is returning to Peterborough this weekend – offering a day of entertainment and “culinary delights”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration, organised by Inclusion and Diversity East Anglia (IDEA), takes place in Cathedral Square from 12pm on Saturday, 4th October.

Themed “Standing Firm in Power and Pride” – it aims to showcase black heritage as part of promoting the area’s diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schedule includes guest speakers, dancing from Dubafrique and DG Samba, music from Amended Rock, Peterborough Community Gospel Choir, Valentine Artist, poetry, and stalls selling food, Afro-Caribbean attire and artefacts.

The Black History event takes place in the city on October 4.

A spokesperson for IDEA said: “These artists will offer the audience an immersive and thought-provoking experience. Come and taste delicious food from our stalls; Embe, Coco, Remstone Kitchen. Lots of jerk chicken and jollof rice just to mention a few.

“It is my story, your story, our history. This is true meaningful social mixing, unmissable occasion for art lovers.”

They added: “We are proud to have received some grant funding from Peterborough Positive and also supported by Auto Bending Wiring company, led by Silvio Perna, and Peterborough City Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “We're delighted to be supporting this Black History Month event by ensuring its back bigger and better than last year. There's so much to look forward to with on-stage entertainment and culinary delights that reflect one of our city's long-established communities.

“We have a tradition of celebrating our diversity in Cathedral Square with events like these and I urge everyone to come along and be part of what promises to be a vibrant showcase of what makes us proud and united.”

Inclusion & Diversity East Anglia, IDEA (Formerly Black History Month Peterborough, BHM) have been organising this event annually since 2013.

The spokesperson concluded: “Thanks to all volunteers who have made it happen. The organisation strives to promote social inclusion and harmony in order to promote integration.”