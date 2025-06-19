A day in the life of Peterborough - caught on camera for posterity

It’s a day for people to demonstrate their care for their local environment through various community activities.

Civic Day is a national event, a day of civic pride, on which we celebrate our villages, towns and cities. Civic Day is held annually and, in 2025, was celebrated on Saturday 14 June.

Now I’m not going to suggest that everything in Peterborough’s garden is rosy, far from it, but I am going to continue to be proud of the place where I was born brought up, worked and continue to call my home. Peterborough is constantly changing, sometimes for the better, sometimes less so, but the fact remains that it is up to us to help to shape and influence the place that we call home.

Consequently, as part of the Civic Society’s contribution to national Civic Day, I decided to spend the day, Saturday 14 June, in and around the city centre taking photographs of whatever was happening. I wanted to capture what was going on for posterity.

As it happened there was lots to see, particularly on Cathedral Square where there was a Portuguese Festival. By mid-afternoon the place was thronging, with loads of red and green banners and flags and the sounds of people enjoying themselves. The men seemed to be mostly eating and drinking whilst the women and children danced vigorously and sang heartily.

I wandered round town, taking pictures of the buildings – Cathedral, Guildhall, Lido and many others – of Nathan Murdoch’s excellent murals, of the river and Embankment, Antony Gormley’s rooftop ‘Places To Be’ statues, Westgate, Queensgate and much more besides. I even took photographs of cars in the Car Haven. After all, people looking back in fifty years’ time might be amused by the vehicles we drove!

In particular I was struck by the shade offered by the large number of trees in Bridge Street. Not many cities are so lush in the centre.

An added bonus was seeing a Battle of Britain Memorial flight Lancaster bomber fly over Cathedral Square just after midday on its way to the Botolph Green Festival. I pointed my camera into the sun and got lucky.

I spent the rest of the weekend editing the photographs and compiling a document that I have called ‘One Day: 14 June 2025, Civic Day’. If you want to access the full document that I produced, please visit the Peterborough Civic Society website homepage – you’ll find it there. If you would like a pdf of the document just send a message via the Contact Us/Mail Us link. Feel free to send the document to anyone you wish – it is copyright-free.

Hopefully in fifty years’ time, in 2075, the year in which Posh come second in the Premier League, hover scooters are banned in Bridge Street and the Hilton hotel finally opens, future Peterborough citizens will be hopefully still be able to access the document, will look back and say, “oh, that’s what Peterborough looked like in 2025 …”

1 . Civic Day Bridge Street in the city centre Photo: Toby Wood Photo Sales

2 . Civic Day The Portuguese Festival in Cathedral square Photo: Toby Wood Photo Sales