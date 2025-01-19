Women in Peterborough urged to keep potentially life-saving cervical screening appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A staggering one in 142 women will get cervical cancer in their lifetime, but symptoms are not always present

Millions of women are being urged to come forward for cervical screening as figures show a quarter of eligible over 50s are not taking up the potentially lifesaving offer.

According to recent statistics, only around one in three women take up their screening invite, even though 75 per cent of cervical cancers can be prevented by cervical screening.

As part of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (January 20-26), there is a renewed plea from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) for a better take up of the free NHS screening invitation.

Gynae outpatient’s sister Aimee Palmer and colposcopy/gynae oncology clinical nurse specialist Michelle Hydes stress the importance of women attending their cervical screening appointments.

In 2022-23, just 74 per cent of women aged 50 and over who were invited to attend did so, say NHS England.

While many women automatically receive a screening appointment from the age of 25 to attend their GP surgery, some are referred to Peterborough City Hospital.

The Gynaecology department holds a Colposcopy clinic twice a month and can see up to 10 patients per clinic.

The team has expanded in the last year, with the addition of trainee Colposcopy Nurse Victoria Olive who works alongside Michelle Hydes Colposcopy Gyane Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist.

Michelle said: “Many of the patients coming into the clinic have already had their screening performed but have received abnormal results so are assessed in the colposcopy clinic. Others may experience difficulties with their screening in the community, and so are referred to our gynaecology department for their cervical screening.

“During this assessment, the patient may be discharged for repeat screening in 12 months or in three years’ time depending on what we see.

“They may require a biopsy for further investigation, or they may have treatment at their outpatient appointment – based on the screening result they have been referred to us with.

“The aim is to treat any pre-cancerous cells before they develop further.”

The screening test aims to pick up changes early that could develop into cervical cancer if left untreated.

However, cervical screening (sometimes referred to as a smear test) continues to remain something of a taboo subject.

Michelle added: “We would urge all women who receive a letter to take up their invitation for screening in the first instance.

“We do understand that many people will feel anxious about having cervical screening, and there are things we can do to make patients feel more comfortable. Patients have the right to request a female health professional carry out the test and / or ask for a chaperone to be present.

“It only takes 10 minutes to perform a smear test, but that 10 minutes goes a long way to preventing cervical cancer.”

Meanwhile, North Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Care Partnership – in collaboration with the Trust - is working directly with GP practices across the local area to empower those invited to a cervical screening to attend with the aim of increasing cervical screening uptake.

North Care Partnership has also recorded some Cervical Screening FAQ videos in a number of languages to help with raising awareness of cervical screening, to engage diverse communities and overcome language barriers.

Over the coming months they will be holding additional cervical screening clinics within our communities, including taking the Health Bus to different venues and locations across the local area improving access to screening particularly in our rural areas and those with high footfall.

The NHS says that one in 142 women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime (Cancer Research UK 2021), but not everyone will have symptoms. Therefore, attending regular cervical screening is important.

The most common symptoms of cervical cancer (and when to seek medical advice) include:

• Unusual vaginal bleeding

• Pain or discomfort during sex

• Abnormal vaginal discharge

• Pain in the area between the hip bones (pelvis)

For more information, visit the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s website.