“I found myself running as a way to escape the pain - to literally run from the heartache”

These are the words of a Peterborough woman set to run the London Marathon in memory of her grandad – who tragically died by suicide.

Keeleigh Batey, of Maxey, aims to raise money for the mental health charity Mind. She also hopes to remind others about the importance of “seeking help when needed” and “standing by those who are struggling”.

The 26 year-old admits she “hates running” – and has never tackled any long-distance events before, but began pounding the pavements as a means of coping with her grief.

Edward Batey, left, and Keeleigh pictured with her sister at the charity ball they organised in aid of Mind.

Keeleigh will be taking on the London Marathon 2025 with her sister and cousin to remember their grandad Edward Batey.

Poignantly, the day of the marathon, April 27, will be exactly one year to the day that Edward ended his life.

“Our Grandad tragically took his own life on April 27 at the age of 69,” explains Keeleigh. “It was a day that shattered us all.

"A beloved father, grandfather, and friend, he lived for his family and will be remembered for his unwavering love and dedication to those he cherished most.

Keeleigh Batey pictured with her grandad, Edward Batey.

"He spent his final years in Rutland, where he found solace in the simple joys of life: family, exercise, and cycling by the serene waters of Rutland Water - his favourite spot.

“He was known for his cheeky smile, his light blue eyes brimming with warmth, and his passion for fitness. Almost every morning, he could be found either in the gym or on his bike, embracing the dawn with his signature discipline and determination. For him, movement was a form of therapy, a way to manage the deep struggles he faced within.”

Over the last year, Keeleigh said his mental health “deteriorated”.

Two days before his death, Keeleigh had been watching the London Marathon on TV, and had made the decision to run the next one. At the time she had no idea it would in memory of her grandad.

“I was so excited to tell him, knowing how much he loved fitness and would have been my biggest supporter,” she said. “But I never got the chance.

“His passing left a deep void, and I found myself running not just for the marathon, but as a way to escape the pain, to literally run from the heartache.

“Next year’s race will fall on the first anniversary of Grandad’s death, and in his honour, I wanted to do something meaningful. I reached out to Mind, the mental health charity, and secured a place in the 2025 London Marathon, with my sister and cousin joining me. Together, we’re running not just to finish a race, but to raise awareness and support for those like Grandad who silently suffer."

In June, the trio found out their applications had been successful. However, they said they felt compelled to do more – so organised a charity ball to raise funds for Mind. This was held on Friday at the William Cecil, and described by Keeleigh as “a night to remember, filled with love, music, and laughter”. The event raised an impressive £2,177.

“Edward Leonard Batey’s legacy is one of love, resilience, and quiet strength,” explained Keeleigh. “Although his life was marked by struggles, he gave everything he had to the people he cared about most. His loss is a reminder of the importance of speaking openly about mental health, seeking help when needed, and standing by those who are struggling.

She added: “As I prepare to run the marathon next year, I carry his memory with me in every stride, hoping that our efforts will help save other grandads, fathers, and loved ones from the same fate.

"Through our grief, we’ve found a way to honor him, and we’ll continue to run, fight, and raise awareness for mental health in his name.”

To support Keeleigh’s fundraiser for the Mind charity, visit her JustGiving page.