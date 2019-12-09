Windows smashed on Peterborough train after ‘striking building material debris’

A train finishing in Peterborough had two windows smashed after ‘striking building material debris’.
The train was travelling from King’s Cross at 9.16pm on Saturday to arrive in Peterborough at 10.57pm.
A passenger on the train told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Between Huntingdon and Peterborough someone was either throwing stones or something was left on the tracks. It was a terrible noise and there were smashed carriage windows.”
British Transport Police attended the scene at 10.57pm. A spokesman said: “Two windows were smashed and a tarpaulin was found underneath the vehicle. Officers searched the area and it’s believed the train had struck debris from building material.”