Windows smashed on Peterborough train after ‘striking building material debris’

A train finishing in Peterborough had two windows smashed after ‘striking building material debris’.

The train was travelling from King’s Cross at 9.16pm on Saturday to arrive in Peterborough at 10.57pm.

Peterborough Station

A passenger on the train told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Between Huntingdon and Peterborough someone was either throwing stones or something was left on the tracks. It was a terrible noise and there were smashed carriage windows.”

British Transport Police attended the scene at 10.57pm. A spokesman said: “Two windows were smashed and a tarpaulin was found underneath the vehicle. Officers searched the area and it’s believed the train had struck debris from building material.”