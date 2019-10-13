Volunteer to help at hospital meal times

Volunteers are needed to help patients at Peterborough City Hospital at meal times.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust are looking for people to give their time to help at breakfast, lunch time and in the evening at the Peterborough hospital and at Stamford and Rutland Hospital. Volunteers are needed during the week and at weekends.

Peterborough City Hospital

For more information contact Carol in the volunteer team on 01733 673386.

Volunteers will need to complete a DBS and Occupational Health declaration as part of the recruitment process. Full training will be provided.